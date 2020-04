Service will not be available April 21 from 10 a.m. to about 10:30 a.m.; 9-1-1 calls unaffected

The Campbell River RCMP phone line will be down for around 30 minutes on Tuesday as it gets upgraded. The service will be unavailable from 10 a.m. on April 21 for about half-an-hour.

The service is being upgraded and will be unavailable from 10 a.m. on April 21 for about half-an-hour.

The outage does not affect 911 service. If immediate assistance is required, dial 9-1-1.

