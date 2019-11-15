Campbell River RCMP look to identify four break-in suspects

Suspect 3 used the already-broken door to access Quinsam Communications at 4:45 on Nov. 13. Photo provided by RCMP

Campbell River RCMP are looking for the public’s help to identify four suspects who broke into Quinsam Communications at various times early Wednesday morning.

“Between the hours of 1:15 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 13th, 2019, two suspects gained entry into Quinsam Communications on 16th Avenue by smashing the front door glass,” according to the RCMP release on the incident. “Suspect one was wearing a Puma hoodie, camo pants, and light coloured sneakers. Suspect two was wearing a dark puffy jacket, blue jeans, dark sneakers with a white sole, and a reddish coloured toque.”

A third suspect took advantage of the now-broken front door at 4:45 a.m. and a fourth suspect did so again at 6:03 a.m., according to security footage.

The third suspect was also wearing a hooded jacket, which was pulled up to hide his face, although he appeared to have a moustache, and the fourth had a goatee and was also wearing an oversized jacket.

“Unfortunately police were first advised that a break in had occurred at Quinsam Communications when the owner arrived shortly after the fourth suspect departed the scene,” says Maury Tyre of the Campbell River RCMP, adding that they are asking that anyone who may recognize the suspects or may have dashcam footage from the area during the times the crimes were committed contact the department at 250-286-6221.

