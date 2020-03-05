Campbell River RCMP launching online crime reporting system

New system designed to allow frontline personnel to focus on high-priority calls

The Campbell River RCMP will be rolling out an easier way to report some minor crimes beginning March 18. Black Press File Photo

The Campbell River RCMP says it will soon be rolling out an easier way for people to report minor crime.

The new system, called “Report a Crime On-Line” will allow Campbell River residents who have a valid email address to be able to access on-line reporting for certain non-emergency crimes and receive a file number immediately.

Aimed at creating a triage-type system that streamlines the prioritization of crimes in the city, the system will begin operating on March 18, according to a release by the Campbell River RCMP.

Const. Maury Tyre of the Campbell River detachment says the new system has been implemented in various other communities throughout the province, and while he thinks “it will obviously take a little time for people to get used to,” it’s a way for them to both streamline their effectiveness as well as provide some piece of mind for some people who may not otherwise report criminal activity that happens around them.

It will also, Tyre says, help them get a more accurate picture of what’s going on in the community, crime-wise.

“Maybe people don’t want to call in, or they don’t think it’s important,” Tyre says. “Hopefully what it’ll do is help us get a proper handle on real crime statistics, as well. People are very, very accustomed to doing everything online now, just in their day-to-day life, so a lot of small property crime goes unreported now.”

Many people don’t even bother report they’ve had something stolen these days, so when it turns up, the RCMP don’t know who to return it to, and this will also help with that, Tyre says.

“Right now, we end up collecting stuff we know is stolen, but we don’t have any report that it’s been stolen, so we don’t even know where to go to give it back.”

On-line crime reports will be accepted provided that they meet the following criteria:

The report will not require a follow up by a police officer.

There is no witness nor suspect.

The reporting individual has lost something that costs less then $5,000.

Someone has stolen something from the reporting individual that costs less than $5,000.

Someone has vandalized the reporting individual’s property or vehicle and it will cost less then $5,000 to repair it.

There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or decals.

“What we want to make clear for people is that they can always still use the phone lines,” Tyre says, “but this just gives people another option.”

When proper online reporting links are available they will be published on the Campbell River RCMP website at campbellriver.bc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca

RELATED: RCMP continues domestic violence awareness campaign

miked@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River Mirror