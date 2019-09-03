Campbell River RCMP issue reminder to keep school kids safe – obey rules of the road

There are some financial 'incentives' to inspire back-to-school safety

RCMP remind motorists, cyclists and pedestrians alike that it is very important to follow the rules of the road in order to keep students in our community safe. Mirror file photo

Campbell River RCMP are wishing all the students and staff in the community a safe and happy school year.

And so, they’re taking a moment to remind motorists, cyclists and pedestrians alike that it is very important to follow the rules of the road in order to keep students in our community safe.

Local officers will be out reminding citizens of the importance of following the rules of the road, especially in school zones.

Parents and guardians can assist in keeping their kids safe by reviewing safe cycling and pedestrian skills. Also as the days in the fall get darker, its important to ensure that the clothing your family is wearing can be seen after dark.

“Things like ensuring traffic sees you and is stopping before you step out into a crosswalk or pushing your bike across a crosswalk should be standard behaviour. However, what we see as patrol officers, indicates many people have forgotten the rules of the road and may need reminders,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre.

If safety isn’t enough to get people to follow the rules of the road, there are also financial incentives:

Failing to yield to a pedestrian will cost you $167.

Speeding in a School Zone will cost you a minimum of $196.

Riding your bicycle on the crosswalk can cost you $109.

Failing to stop for a school bus will cost you $368.

“It’s understandable that nobody really likes fines,” Const. Tyre said, “but if enforcement can encourage the community to act in a responsible manner and it prevents one injury or one death to a young person in our community, then it’s worth the ticket.”

