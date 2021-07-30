Campbell River RCMP, Coastal Fire Centre and bystanders work together to put out potential forest fire

Campbell River emergency crews and the Coastal Fire Centre responded to yet another fire near a forest service road on July 25.

At around 11:25 p.m. two Campbell River RCMP officers responded to a report of a fully-involved vehicle fire off the Brewster Lake Forest Service Road on the way to Big Bay. Officers en-route immediately advised Coastal Fire Centre to request assistance and started to make their way to the fire site.

The RCMP received further updates en route that the forest nearby was in flames.

The first RCMP member on scene used fire extinguishers to knock down some of the flames and begin to create a fire line. When the second officer arrived, he helped expand those lines and prevent further spread — and were aided by two volunteers with a fire blanket.

“Help arrived by way of a water truck from a forest company,” says a release from the RCMP. “The driver from the truck that was on fire had gone to get the water truck the moment he realized his vehicle was on fire. The two Campbell River RCMP officers, tended the hose along with some nearby campers in order to help battle the blaze and put out most of the fire.”

The vehicle that caught fire had suffered a mechanical failure causing the truck to flip on its side. The passenger in the vehicle suffered injuries which were serious enough that she was transported by police to an ambulance on Highway 28 which took her to Campbell River Hospital for treatment. The injuries were non life threatening.

Coastal Fire Centre helped with the remnants of the fire after the water from the water truck had been expended. Coastline Towing arrived to haul away the smouldering hulk of a truck away. This was the third incident of a vehicle fire on Forest Service Roads in as many weeks in the area.

The Campbell River RCMP would like to thank everyone who chipped in to keep the event from turning into a fire disaster.

RELATED: Fire department prevents spread of fire on vessel at Freshwater Marina

Campbell River Mirror