Campbell River RCMP catch youth with stolen handgun

Gun was allegedly stolen in break-and-enter on Dogwood St.

Police in Campbell River say that a youth was arrested after being found with a handgun that was allegedly stolen in a break-and-enter.

Mounties in Campbell River say they’ve arrested a youth in connection with the theft of a handgun.

The handgun and a shotgun were among the items allegedly stolen from a Dogwood St. home in a break-and-enter on Tuesday, according to a media release from the Campbell River RCMP.

Police found one of those firearms the next day, after a youth in a park “was observed to be showing a handgun to other youth.”

A search of his backpack turned up the gun – which wasn’t loaded at the time – according to the media release.

The young man was arrested, and then released on court documents.

He’s facing charges including unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, break-and-enter, theft and possession of property obtained by crime, the release said.

Two other young people are also being investigated. Due to their ages, names aren’t being released.

As for the shotgun, police say it was “later located and deemed not to have been stolen.”