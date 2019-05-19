Campbell River RCMP arrest violent offender

Police struggle with suspect and take him down with a taser

Campbell River RCMP arrested a violent prolific offender Saturday after a struggle that involved the police use of a taser. File photo

Campbell River members arrested a violent prolific offender after a brief struggle on Saturday.

On May 18, the Campbell River Community Response Unit located a violent prolific offender allegedly in the process of committing another offence near Holm Road. The male suspect has a documented history of fleeing from police.

The suspect had allegedly been driving while prohibited and when officers moved in to arrest him he tried to flee and fight with officers to avoid being arrested.

After a brief struggle, the suspect was taken into custody with the assistance of a conducted energy weapon deployment – known commonly as a taser – and is facing possible charges of driving while prohibited, assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Police did not release the name of the suspect or any information about a court appearance.

Campbell River RCMP officers and the suspect both suffered minor injuries due to the arrest.

“It is thanks to the quick actions and dedication of our Community Response Unit that this male is in custody,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre. “It is extremely important to us here at the Campbell River RCMP that individuals with high levels of criminality are removed from the streets when they are committing offences in order to keep the public in Campbell River safe.”

Campbell River RCMP reminds the public that if they see criminal acts being committed to call them immediately, or if they feel uncomfortable about their identify, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.