Campbell River RCMP and neighbourhood residents combine to capture fleeing suspect

A man led Campbell River RCMP on a not-so merry chase last week.

During the afternoon of Tuesday, May 1, members of the Campbell River RCMP located an individual wanted on numerous outstanding warrants.

The suspect, trying to flee police via a skateboard, led police and the police dog on a chase through residential backyards, neighborhood streets and forests before being captured at Jubilee Parkway and Crawford Street, Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk said in a press release.

“Many citizens of Campbell River called in real time updates and locations as the male ran,” Vlooswyk said. “One citizen provided water and a much needed rest for the police dog who was tracking the man.”

Brandon Tyler Jackson, 24, was arrested on outstanding warrants for domestic assault and breach of probation.

“The residents of Campbell River have once again assisted police in identifying persons of interest. I look forward to continuing this strong partnership between the community and RCMP members. Through dogged persistence our officers, the detachment’s police service dog and citizens of Campbell River were able to capture this individual who thought he could outrun the law and did not succeed,” said Insp. Jeff Preston. “Members of Campbell River Detachment and our police dog sincerely thank all those citizens who helped…and who gave water.”