Campbell River provincial court to close until March 23

In response to court participant having close contact with individual with COVID-19

Campbell River’s provincial court will be closed until March 23. The decision to close came after the provincial court was advised that a court participant had been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. This undated file photo shows a trial courtroom at the Provincial Court of B.C., in Vancouver. Photo by Cliff MacArthur – provincialcourt.bc.ca

Provincial court in Campbell River will be closed until March 23.

The Provincial Court of B.C. said it was advised that a court participant who has been in contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 had attended court in Campbell River.

The closure is a preventative measure and also includes Chilliwack, which is closed until further notice and Nanaimo, which is also closed until March 23.

Those with scheduled matters in Campbell River provincial court are asked to call scheduling at 250-286-7556 (Monday-Tuesday) or 250-334-1237 (Wednesday to Friday).

The situation will be monitored and updated on the provincial court website.

