Campbell River RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jane Leslie Walkus. Photo provided by RCMP

Campbell River police searching for missing woman

Jane Leslie Walkus was last heard from on social media late on Dec. 31, 2020

The RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Campbell River woman.

Jane Leslie Walkus was last heard from on social media late on Dec. 31, 2020. She had been known to frequent public areas of Willow Point and did not have a permanent address.

She is identified by the RCMP as an Indigenous woman, 5’3″ tall, approximately 100 lbs with brown/black hair and brown eyes.

Police are very concerned for Walkus’ well being and ask anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

Campbell River Mirror

