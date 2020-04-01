Campbell River planning desk remains open

The City of Campbell River will be maintaining its planning and development services, and connecting with builders and planners virtually. Campbell River Mirror File Photo

Builders and developers in Campbell River will still have access to city planning tools through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Campbell River will be maintaining their city planning division through the crisis, but will be shifting operations to either email or telephone to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Mayor Andy Adams said in a press release that “From affordable housing to rental units, Campbell River needs more housing variety, and we’re focused on supporting local builders and developers to help them be as productive as possible during this difficult time.”

The city will continue providing, processing and issuing planning applications, engineering applications, works on city lands permits (with the exception of work on the municipal water system), engineering and construction approvals, new building permit applications, building inspections where public health directives can be met and BC One Calls. Instead of in-person meetings, the city will connect with builders and developers either by email or over the phone.

“We expect COVID-19 related restrictions will affect development processing times, and, in some cases, will not allow an application to proceed,” said general manager of community development Ron Bowles. “We’re doing our best to limit the impact of this virus on our local community.”

The city will not accept cash payments for services, but will be taking electronic payment methods.

More information and answers to development-related questions can be found by emailing planning@campbellriver.ca or calling 250-286-5725.

