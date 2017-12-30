The Campbell River Fire Department rescued two patients from a vehicle that had gone 60 ft. down an embankment near Roberts Lake yesterday afternoon. Photo by the Campbell River Fire Department.

Campbell River Fire department rope rescues car accident victims

Yesterday afternoon the Campbell River Fire Department responded to reports of a car accident north of Campbell River on Highway 19.

Yesterday afternoon the Campbell River Fire Department responded to reports of a car accident north of Campbell River on Highway 19.

A vehicle had gone 60 feet down a steep embankment near Roberts Lake.

Crews built a rope rescue system to access the vehicle and remove the two patients from the scene, after they were extracted from the car.

Tweet

Previous story
Sidewalk sinkhole and ruptured water main in Victoria
Next story
VIDEO: Fire damages car dealership office

Just Posted

A look back at some of our stories from July, 2017

  • 14 hours ago

 

PHOTOS: Mission residents share their ice storm pics

  • 14 hours ago

 

Ice storm damages BC Hydro steel tower

  • 14 hours ago

 

The Year in Sports: Three national medals for Blake

  • 14 hours ago

 

Most Read