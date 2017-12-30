Campbell River Fire department rope rescues car accident victims

Yesterday afternoon the Campbell River Fire Department responded to reports of a car accident north of Campbell River on Highway 19.

The Campbell River Fire Department rescued two patients from a vehicle that had gone 60 ft. down an embankment near Roberts Lake yesterday afternoon. Photo by the Campbell River Fire Department.

A vehicle had gone 60 feet down a steep embankment near Roberts Lake.

Crews built a rope rescue system to access the vehicle and remove the two patients from the scene, after they were extracted from the car.

