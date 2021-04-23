Campbell River fire department extinguishes wildfire near McIvor Lake

'As the weather warms, and conditions dry out, the risk increases' — Deputy fire chief

Campbell River fire crews responded to yet another wild fire near McIvor lake.

At around 4 p.m. on April 22, the department was notified of a wildfire near the lake. Paid-on-call members, off-duty members and crews from both stations all responded to the scene.

“When our crews arrived, they found a ground fire approximately 50′ x 50′ that was spreading and getting into the standing timber,” said deputy chief Kelly Bellefleur in an email update.

The wildfire was accidentally caused by a homeowner on his property.

The homeowners, neighbours and fire crews worked together to bring the fire under control. Crews were on scene for a few more hours, Bellefleur said, to completely extinguish the flames, which in total burned around 450 square metres.

Fires where the urban and natural areas meet, called Wildland Urban Interface areas, can be difficult to put out. Bellefleur said that while the fire was burning near the lake, it was also at least 60 metres above the water, which necessitated the use of multiple pumps.

In total, 14 firefighters, one fire engine, a water tender and a wildland fire truck were used to put the fire out.

“This fire is another reminder of just how dangerous open flames can be. As the weather warms, and conditions dry out, the risk increases,” Bellefleur said. “Always use extreme caution with open flames and be sure to completely extinguish any campfire before you leave the area.”

