Campbell River estuary viewing platform officially opens

Jeff King, Ian Baikie and Susie Moscovich of the Rotary Club of Campbell River and Mayor Andy Adams cut the ribbon on the new wheelchair accessible viewing platform in Dick Murphy Park this week. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River

A new wheel-chair accessible viewing platform in Dick Murphy Park is now officially open, offering spectacular views of the Campbell River estuary.

“Over the decades, the Rotary Club of Campbell River has stepped up to help provide the community with a number of stand-out amenities, and this viewing platform is sure to become a popular vantage point for our world-class estuary,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “Partnerships between the city and the Rotary Club of Campbell River generate immense community pride, and we heartily applaud the efforts of all the community members and businesses involved in this project.

“We also recognize that community partnerships can help launch projects that would otherwise have to wait for funding, and that in-kind contributions can provide substantial cost savings for the entire community,” Adams adds.

“The Rotary Club of Campbell River extends our grateful appreciation for the many people and businesses that pitch in to help us with these projects,” says Jeff King, club project lead. “We are committed to being of service, and we couldn’t achieve such great results without broad and generous community support.”

Replacing a derelict wooden structure, the new platform is constructed with steel pilings and a concrete deck.

“People are already telling us how much they appreciate the thoughtful design of the platform, from its accessibility to its safety features such a sloped top rails,” adds Jason Decksheimer, the city’s acting director of operations. “Everyone involved invested the time to construct a long-lasting and low-maintenance public amenity that provides a front seat to the estuary, great for watching wildlife and floatplane activity.”

The project is the result of a partnership initiated by the Rotary Club of Campbell River in 2016. In exchange for a $25,000 contribution from the City, and based on an updated design, the Rotary Club championed design, construction and installation of the platform using a variety of in-kind community support. This included volunteers, material suppliers, and construction contractors

City crews installed a new path and will finalize landscaping this fall.

Wayfinding signs that highlight estuary landmarks and contributing partners on this project are in the works.

Community partners that provided in-kind services for the viewing platform project included:

– AJ Forsyth

– Az-Tek Freight

– Coastline Towing and Transport

– DCD Pile Driving

– DKS Industries

– Jim Van Tine QEP

– Onsite Engineering

– Pioneer Home Hardware Building Centre

– Try-Max Transport

– Upland Ready Mix