Campbell River Elder College turns to zoom for 2021 courses

Virtual information session scheduled for Jan.8 and registrations to commence from Jan.11

Campbell River Elder College will be offering courses for people over 50 years starting late January and early February.

Elder College has been offering courses in the community through North Island College for 15 years. Courses are taught by volunteers and range from a single session to eight sessions.

Registrations for courses begin from Jan. 11 and a virtual public information session will be held via Zoom on Jan. 8 at 11:00 a.m.

To take part in the virtual information session, all interested members are asked to email eldercollegecr@nic.bc.cato to receive an invitation to the Zoom room.

Some of the courses offered are free while others are priced at $30 and the money from the fees go towards financing two $1000 medical bursaries awarded annually to NIC students.

In March, after the onset of the pandemic, all courses were moved online and conducted through Zoom.

The program instructors are all volunteers who teach courses such as Spanish for Senior Travelers, Travelogues, Escape from Colditz Castle, Current Affairs Discussion Group, Canada and the World Now among others.

Some of the other courses include, Fundamentals of Investing, Crime Prevention for Seniors, Household Disaster Preparedness, No Such Thing as a Vegetable, Strata-The Basics, Apps for iPhone, Advance Care Planning, and Fun Day Friday.

For further assistance with registration you can call the college at 1-800-715-0914

