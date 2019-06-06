Campbell River Crimestoppers is reporting Thursday a string of overnight thefts from autos in the Albatross Crescent area.

Campbell River Crimestoppers issues warning about thefts from autos

Campbell River Crimestoppers is reporting on Twitter a "string of overnight Thefts From Autos in around the S. Birch & Albatross Cres. area from opportunistic thieves!"

Campbell River Crimestoppers is reporting on Twitter a “string of overnight Thefts From Autos in around the S. Birch & Albatross Cres. area from opportunistic thieves!”

Crimestoppers urges people to “lock your vehicles and keep an eye out for each other and report suspicious activity to police.”

Previous story
Haida ‘wisdom-keepers’ receive university’s highest honours at VIU convocation
Next story
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old Campbell River boy found

Just Posted

Most Read