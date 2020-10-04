Campbell River classrooms remain COVID-free: school district

The Campbell River School District remains COVID-free, the superintendent said during the Sept. 29 virtual board meeting. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Nearly one month into the return to school, Campbell River classrooms remain coronavirus-free, the district superintendent said.

“We understand that what is happening in our community will be directly reflected in our schools,” said Jeremy Morrow during the Sept. 29 virtual school board meeting. “Because we do not have community transmission we have not yet had an incident of covid in one of our schools.”

He asked the community to continue its efforts to keep the spread of COVID-19 low in Campbell River while keeping staff and students safe.

Earlier in the meeting, Board Chair Richard Franklin ended his opening remarks by looking back on his career as a teacher and principal.

“I was often the recipient and regrettably the transmitter of colds and flus, head lice and whatever for 35 years,” he said. “Parents sent their sick kids to school and I often soldiered on even when I was very ill. Strangely, it was like a badge of honour 10 years ago to retire with over 300 banked days. That was the past.”

If there’s a silver lining to COVID-19, he said, it’s that the idea of going to work or to school while sick is not socially responsible.

Franklin said families can help by not sending sick kids to school.

“That fever or a cough may be just a cold, but it could be COVID-19. It could be influenza. You just don’t know,” he said. “If a student or staff member is sick, please stay home.”

