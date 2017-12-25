Campbell River city council sets its 2018 schedule

Council meetings will continue to be Monday nights, followed by Committee of the Whole on Tuesdays

City council has set its schedule for next year. Mirror File Photo

Council has set its schedule for next year, including public council meetings, Committee of the Whole meetings all the way through to the next round of financial planning sessions next December.

The meeting schedule sees council sit approximately every other Monday night at 6:30 p.m. with some slight variations for long weekends, such as when it gets bumped back a week because of Victoria Day in May. Committee of the Whole meetings are scheduled for the day after council meetings at 11 a.m.

The schedule also contains the dates for Strathcona Regional District meetings, Comox Strathcona Solid Waste board meetings, as well as meetings of the Comox Strathcona Regional Hospital board.

The schedule also sets out the Acting Mayor Schedule, which will see Coun. Samson take January and July, Coun. Kerr take February and August, Coun. Cornfield in March and September, Coun. Babchuk in April and October, Coun. Wright in May and November and Coun. Evans take June and December.

The Union of BC Municipalities conference takes place in Whistler this year from Sept. 10 -14 and the Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities conference will take place in Victoria April 13-15.

The public will also go to the polls next year.

On Saturday, Oct. 19 Campbell River will elect their next city council and school district trustees.

That new council will then go into financial planning for 2019 from Dec. 3-5.