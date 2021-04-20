Campbell River beach party ends in knife threats

Party goers at a beach fire were greeted by a 19-year-old male from the Qualicum Beach area threatening people with a knife at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, April 16.

Officers located the man at a friend’s residence in the 1800 block of the South Island Highway where he was arrested and held in police custody until released on several protective conditions. It is believed that illicit narcotics played a significant role in the man’s actions.

“We were very lucky that nobody in this incident was seriously injured,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “The investigation is still ongoing and at this point the motives for the man’s actions are unclear. The suspect made some severe threats to some teenage girls, to the point it was reported that the knife had been held to their skin and left marks.”

The suspect is due to appear in court in Campbell River at a later date as police will be recommending charges of Uttering Threats and Assault with a Weapon.

Can’t we all just get along?

Police attended multiple fights during the afternoon on April 17. Unlike most instances of violence that the police attend, drugs and alcohol were not involved in these incidents at all.

“Maybe it’s the fact that people have been spending more time behind their keyboards during the pandemic and they can get away with saying whatever they want without any real repercussions,” said Cst Maury Tyre. “We are seeing a lot of escalation in basic disagreements due to the level of language that people are using causing greater and greater offence to others. Then simply put, people who are on edge just aren’t able to walk away. In some cases we are seeing arguments occur over minor traffic events or the behaviour of someone else’s pet. None of these events should have escalated to violence.”

Tyre issued a reminder to the public: even if you find yourself in a consensual physical altercation, you can still be criminally charged for Causing a Disturbance or worse if someone is severely injured.

Where have you gone?

Campbell River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Skylar Clow.

Dont put your poop there!

While out on patrol on the night of April 17, one of Campbell River RCMP’s officers came across an RV emptying it’s sewage tanks on Duncan Bay Main just past Farwell Road.

The Campbell River man in his 20’s, believed to be living out of the RV, was issued fines under BC provincial legislation.

“It’s possible that the individual involved may have been housing disadvantaged, but that simply does not make the action of dumping RV sewage on a public road excusable,” said Const. Tyre. “RV waste must be disposed of properly or fines of up to $2000 can be levied under the BC Litter Act.”

Nice weather means busier roads

Automobile enthusiasts are reminded that the roads get busier when the summer type weather arrives.

In late spring and summer, increased motorcycle and bicycle traffic means that folks in cars and trucks have to pay extra attention to their surroundings to avoid hitting those less protected on bikes, motorized or otherwise, Const. Tyre said.

The folks on the bikes and motorcycles are reminded to closely follow the rules of the road as well, including avoiding tailgating which can cause motorists to lose sight of you. Riders must wear helmets and a good suggestion for those on motorbikes is to avoid the allure of wearing shorts and sandals while riding in the summer heat. A little loose gravel and shorts can lead to a lifetime of pain.

As well as extra caution for motorcycle and cycling enthusiasts, drivers are reminded to exercise extra patience and caution during road construction season. Speed signs are posted in construction zones are typically in effect 24 hours a day/seven days a week unless otherwise posted. Although it may seem odd to have to obey the speeds when no workers are visible, the reasoning is that road conditions are not ready for normal speeds yet. For example, dividing lines, median markers and crosswalk markings may not exist and slowing down keeps pedestrians and other vehicles safe.

Finally, police, fire crews and BC Ambulance service will always be there to help, but they will always say the same thing as your insurance provider, slow down, follow the rules of the road, and focus on the task at hand what ever you’re driving. Help us keep everyone safe on the roads this summer.

Campbell River RCMP Community Update for April 20th, 2021

At the end of the day on April 19, the Campbell River RCMP had responded to 4,755 calls for service.

On the same date in 2020, the local detachment had only dealt with 4,621 files. That means, the last week was a busy one in Campbell River, as we saw an increase in files over 2020 of 120 files in one week.

If you wish to report criminal activity, please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or in an emergency call 911.

