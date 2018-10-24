Campbell River assault suspect flees on ATV, later apprehended

A series of violent incidents culminated in the arrest of a Campbell River man during the early morning hours of Oct. 24, according to RCMP Staff Sgt. Troy Beauregard.

On Oct.21, RCMP say, a 30-year-old Campbell River man reportedly struck his girlfriend before taking off on an ATV.

Then, during the early morning hours of Oct. 24, “the same individual broke in to a residence causing a large amount of damage,” according to the RCMP release. “Once inside he threatened two individuals, damaged a vehicle outside and again fled on the ATV.

“The RCMP attended and made attempts to locate the man who was utilizing back roads and rural areas south of Campbell River. Extensive efforts were made to locate the man who was behaving erratically and acting violent.

“Investigators were able to pinpoint his location where he was arrested without incident.”

Police say the man is being held for court where he will be facing numerous charges including Break and Enter, Uttering Threats, Assault and Mischief.