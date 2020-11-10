Campaign pushing to ensure people have their poppies by Remembrance Day

Poppies worn each autumn to honour fallen veterans

Poppy volunteers Jean Harrison, left, and Vivien MacDonald, with Royal Canadian Legion Branch 256, and others have been distributing poppies by donation leading up to Remembrance Day, Nov. 11. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Volunteers from Royal Canadian Legion branches and others have been distributing poppies by donation leading up to Remembrance Day, Nov. 11.

Donations help pay for veterans programs that support rehabilitation, medical needs, education bursaries for dependents, veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and veterans experiencing homelessness, as well as various community programs.

The poppy is worn each autumn to honour fallen veterans.

