Campaign financing data released from 2020 B.C. election

The 2020 BC Election campaign financing numbers are in.

Tom Shypitka, who won re-election for Kootenay East as a BC Liberal Party candidate, doubled up on his opponents in fundraising and spending, with $54,294 in total income, while spending $42,152 over the course of the campaign, according to disclosures from Elections BC.

All financial contributions to Shypitka’s campaign came from the BC Liberal Party in four separate transfers, while his campaign was also credited with reusing election signs from 2017 that carried a $6,768 value.

Wayne Stetski, who ran as a candidate for the BC New Democratic Party in the riding, received $23,792 in campaign contributions from eight separate transfers from the provincial political party, while spending $22,747.

Kerri Wall, running for the BC Green Party, reported a total income of $5,375, most of which came from transfers from the provincial party, and reported using it all for campaign expenses.

Additionally, candidates received election reimbursements as part of legislation that was brought in by the BC NDP following the 2017 election, which included banning corporate and union donations, as well as providing a per-vote-subsidy to political parties.

Shypitka was reimbursed $16,899 and Stetski was reimbursed $11,050.

Provincially, the BC NDP spent $7.6 million on the election, and was reimbursed $2.1 million. The BC Liberal Party spent $6.3 million, and was reimbursed $1.5 million.

The BC Green Party spent $1.4 million and was reimbursed $300,774.

In terms of individual political contributions, the BC NDP had the biggest campaign war chest with $5.4 million, followed by the BC Liberal Party with 3.2 million, which also took out a $3 million loan.

The BC Green Party reported 1.2 million in political contributions.

The BC NDP won a majority in the legislature, capturing 57 ridings, while the BC Liberals won 28, and the BC Greens won two.

