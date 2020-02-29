Camp-Hope Slough event slated for conversation and learning

It's a chance to get involved this year and hear updates on some of the work underway

Canoes and kayaks in the Hope Slough on a guided tour May 27, 2017. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress file)

The Friends of Camp-Hope Slough have a dream of one day seeing the local slough system restored.

Their first gathering of 2020 is set for Tuesday, March 11 at Camp River Hall at 6:30 p.m. with speakers delivering updates on what’s next, as well a meet-and-greet.

“It’s an opportunity to hear about upcoming works such as the City’s blueways plan and the new flood upgrades that could affect this important waterway,” according to the event notice.

Organizer Lina Azeez of Watershed Watch Salmon Society, along with SOS Save Our Sloughs group, said the Camp-Hope Slough Information Night will set the course for their work and messaging for the slough.

They want to know what people think.

“We also want to hear from you, what are you concerned about when it comes to the health of the slough? Do you have any good ideas to help us restore this waterway making it swim-able, fish-able once more? Come out and share with us!”

Speakers will include:

• Mike Pearson, biologist

• Lory Oberst, director of operations, Skwah First Nation

• Richard Fortin, Parks planning manager, City of Chilliwack

