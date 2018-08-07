Calls to police increase in hot weather

Like the weather in recent weeks, the RCMP workload has also been heating up. Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday that his detachment had 112 calls for assistance from July 31 to August 7.

July 31

• Police were called about a domestic dispute but the complainant appeared to have been mistaken in making his report.

• Police assisted with a domestic dispute in Kingsgate.

• Alcohol is believed to be factor in a reported dispute at Destiny Bay.

August 1

• Police investigated a reported theft from a bank account by a family member.

• An investigation found no evidence of the animal cruelty that had been reported.

• Police were asked to assist a care facility with a violent patient.

August 2

• A fire at a Creston residence was extinguished without injury and the investigation continues.

• A mischief complaint in Erickson was investigaged.

• Police received a complaint about an attempted extortion through social media.

• An intoxicated female was reported to be causing a disturbance.

• When police followed through on a report about aggressive people at Irishman Creek possibly having a campfire there was no evidence to be found.

August 3

• Police intervened in a family dispute in Erickson after physical violence was reported.

• No evidence of an assault was found when police were called about a roadside domestic dispute on Highway 3 near Kitchener, but the parties were not co-operative.

• Neighbours sorted out the issues after a call was made to police about dogs killing sheep in Lister.

August 4

• Police intervened in an ongoing neighbours’ dispute in Erickson.

• A report was received about animal cruelty when a dog was left tied to a tree for a length of time.

August 5

• Cows were reported to be loose on a road in West Creston.

• A number of unlocked vehicles were reportedly entered overnight, which is a routine summer issue in the Creston area. Locking vehicles solves most of the problem.

• A reported ongoing harassment involving ex-partners on social media was dealt with.

• When police got an anonymous report of an impaired driver leaving Twin Bays pulling a boat, the driver was located in a vehicle stop. He was issued a 90-day driving suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days. He was also charged for breaching a probation condition not to consume alcohol.

• Patrolling police did not locate a possibly impaired driver reported near Gray Creek.

August 6

• Police removed the main instigator in an alcohol-fueled family dispute in Riondel and held him until sober.

• More unlocked vehicles were reported to have been gone through, with some items stolen.

• Reports of gunshots and possible fires were received about the east side of Kootenay Lake near Riondel.

• An intoxicated male who passed out on a street in Creston was arrested and held in police cells until sober.

• Police responded to an assault report in Creston and determined there was a mental health issue involved. The subject was taken to hospital to receive care.

• Police had to intervene in a dispute between Kootenay Bay neighbours after one shot a firearm to frighten off a bear.

• A rock was thrown through a business window in Crawford Bay.

August 7

• Police were unable to locate a reportedly intoxicated male who had fallen down on the street in Creston.