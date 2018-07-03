Calls to police increase as summer begins

Creston RCMP responded to 81 calls for assistance for the second consecutive week from June 26 - July 3

Creston RCMP responded to 81 calls for assistance for the second consecutive week from June 26 – July 3, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.

June 26

• Police investigated damage to a vehicle after a domestic dispute.

• A report of possible illegal hunting in Crawford Bay was referred to the Conservation Office.

• No damage occurred when a group of youths started a small fire behind a church in Creston. The youths were spoken to.

• Police investigated the possible burning of fence posts at the old ferry landing on Kootenay River Road.

• Suspects reported to be lighting aerosol cans on fire were spoken to.

June 27

• A person who complained about harassing communications was advised to obtain a peace bond.

• An intoxicated person reported on Canyon Street was located and held in cells until sober.

• Youths known to be drinking ran away from police and were dealt with.

June 28

• A highly intoxicated person at a local business was taken to hospital for treatment.

• A vehicle stop in town led to the seizure of marijuana from the occupants.

• Charges have been laid after an ongoing harassment issue.

• Police responded to a call about mischief to a group mailbox but the person turned out to be a Canada Post employee who was fixing a lock.

• An incarcerated person called police to assist with a child custody issue.

• When police stopped a vehicle on Highway 3 a sobriety check was conducted and some marijuana was seized.

• Police were called to assist BC Ambulance Services following a bear attack at the old ferry landing on Kootenay River Road.

• An unwanted guest at a Lister resident required a police visit.

• The driver of a vehicle that high a power pole in Crawford Bay fled before police arrived. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor.

• Police received a report of a domestic assault.

• A disturbance in Kitchener required police intervention.

• An impaired driving complaint was received from Crawford Bay.

July 1

• Charges were laid against a prohibited driver when he was stopped for speeding on Highway 3 near Kitchener.

• A landlord requested help in dealing with ex-tenants.

• RCMP members assisted CP Police with an off-road vehicle driving on train tracks near Kingsgate.

• An intoxicated person was taken into custody after police were called to a family dispute in West Creston.

July 2

• Police were called to a single vehicle crash scene involving a possibly impaired driver in Yahk but the driver was found not to be impaired.

• A custody dispute required police involvement.

• Police assisted Nelson Police Service in the investigation of a harassment case.

• Police attended the scene of a single vehicle accident on a fire service road near Kootenay Pass. Injuries were sustained by occupants.

• Police were called about a suspicious person on Highway 3 in Erickson.