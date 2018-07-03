Calls to police increase as summer begins

Creston RCMP responded to 81 calls for assistance for the second consecutive week from June 26 – July 3, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.
June 26
• Police investigated damage to a vehicle after a domestic dispute.
• A report of possible illegal hunting in Crawford Bay was referred to the Conservation Office.
• No damage occurred when a group of youths started a small fire behind a church in Creston. The youths were spoken to.
• Police investigated the possible burning of fence posts at the old ferry landing on Kootenay River Road.
• Suspects reported to be lighting aerosol cans on fire were spoken to.
June 27
• A person who complained about harassing communications was advised to obtain a peace bond.
• An intoxicated person reported on Canyon Street was located and held in cells until sober.
• Youths known to be drinking ran away from police and were dealt with.
June 28
• A highly intoxicated person at a local business was taken to hospital for treatment.
• A vehicle stop in town led to the seizure of marijuana from the occupants.
June 28
• Charges have been laid after an ongoing harassment issue.
• Police responded to a call about mischief to a group mailbox but the person turned out to be a Canada Post employee who was fixing a lock.
• An incarcerated person called police to assist with a child custody issue.
• When police stopped a vehicle on Highway 3 a sobriety check was conducted and some marijuana was seized.
• Police were called to assist BC Ambulance Services following a bear attack at the old ferry landing on Kootenay River Road.
• An unwanted guest at a Lister resident required a police visit.
• The driver of a vehicle that high a power pole in Crawford Bay fled before police arrived. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor.
• Police received a report of a domestic assault.
• A disturbance in Kitchener required police intervention.
• An impaired driving complaint was received from Crawford Bay.
July 1
• Charges were laid against a prohibited driver when he was stopped for speeding on Highway 3 near Kitchener.
• A landlord requested help in dealing with ex-tenants.
• RCMP members assisted CP Police with an off-road vehicle driving on train tracks near Kingsgate.
• An intoxicated person was taken into custody after police were called to a family dispute in West Creston.
July 2
• Police were called to a single vehicle crash scene involving a possibly impaired driver in Yahk but the driver was found not to be impaired.
• A custody dispute required police involvement.
• Police assisted Nelson Police Service in the investigation of a harassment case.
• Police attended the scene of a single vehicle accident on a fire service road near Kootenay Pass. Injuries were sustained by occupants.
• Police were called about a suspicious person on Highway 3 in Erickson.