Calls for service on the rise: West Shore RCMP

Number of calls increased by five per cent compared to previous year

The West Shore RCMP saw an increase in the number of calls for service last year.

According to the RCMP’s annual report, the local detachment responded to 3,295 calls for service in the western communities, as well as the Esquimalt and Songhees nations in 2017 – a five per cent increase compared to 2016.

The District of Highlands saw the largest increase in calls with 346 compared to 322 in 2016, followed by a six per cent increase in both Langford and View Royal.

Colwood saw a two per cent increase in calls, while Metchosin saw a minimal one per cent increase. The Esquimalt and Songhees nations saw a six and two per cent decrease, respectively.

Of those calls on the West Shore, traffic incidents such as speeding, erratic and dangerous driving and road rage reports, were the most prevalent, followed by assists to police, fire and ambulance, thefts and property-related offences.

Police issued 2,060 tickets, many of which were issued for speeding, as well as 142 tickets for distracted driving.

The number of crimes against other people have also increased by nine per cent. There were 534 crimes against persons in 2017, compared to 492 in 2016. Of those 534 offences, 43 per cent were assaults, followed by uttering threats (18 per cent), harassment (10 per cent), sexual assault (seven per cent) and assault with a weapon (six per cent). There was also a minor one per cent increase in violations regarding controlled drugs and substances, most of which were in relation to the possession of marijuana.

Some types of offences have decreased. Property crime, including thefts from vehicles, mischief, shoplifting and bike thefts, dropped by seven per cent last year compared to the previous year.

