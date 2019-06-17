Calling all Fraser Canyon golfers: it’s time to tee into great summer savings

The BC Lung Association is again selling its Golf Savings Book, which offers savings for golfers while raising money for vital lung disease research, patient advocacy, education and support programs. (file)

To get people out in the fresh air, the British Columbia Lung Association is helping those with a love of birdies and clubs tee-off more often this summer.

The BC Lung Association is again selling its Golf Savings Book, which will help any golfer get the most out of the season. Featuring over 90 courses across the province and Washington, the Golf Savings Book offers great deals for only $35.

It is the perfect way for British Columbians to golf more, for less.

“Our Golf Savings Book is the perfect gift for your favourite golfer,” said Tom DeSorcy, a volunteer director for the BC Lung Association for more than 18 years, representing the Fraser Canyon region.

“For less than the cost of one round of golf, the book gives you access to hundreds of dollars of savings that you can use throughout the year,” continued DeSorcy.

“The fact is, most of us know someone with a breathing problem, and buying the BC Lung Association’s Golf Savings Book gives golfers a way to give back and support the one in five Canadians affected by lung disease doing what they love most,” he added.

All Book sale proceeds support vital lung disease research, patient advocacy, education and support programs.

Learn more about the courses and offers available by visiting golfandsave.ca or calling the BC Lung Association toll-free at 1.800.665.5864.

