Calling all alumni: Vermon trumpet band seeks former members for Winter Carnival

Former staff of the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band are calling on alumni to join them at the 60th annual Winter Carnival parade. (Vernon Winter Carnival Society)

Ten years after it disbanded, The Vernon Girls Trumpet Band is reviving itself to appear at the Winter Carnival.

Former staff of the band have put out a call for alumni members to play or march with them at the 60th annual Winter Carnival parade on Feb. 8, 2020.

It’s the return of a piece of Vernon history that was a parade highlight for nearly 50 years.

Vernon Girls Trumpet started off as a cadet band in 1947, when founder Robert Hodgson wanted to provide a new extra curricular activity for local girls. The band was taken over by Hodgson’s daughter, June Rigby, and travelled around the world, winning numerous awards and competitions along the way.

Costs associated with travel forced the band to dissolve in 2009, but between 1961 and 2009 it never missed a Winter Carnival parade.

With 62 years of history, an estimated 2,500 girls have been a part of the Girls Trumpet Band.

No instruments are needed to register. All members must register with the organizers no later than Oct 1, 2019. Visit VGTB Winter Carnival 2020 on Facebook to get in touch with the organizers or to register to participate.

“Some of the best years of my life as a kid, so much fun traveling around, banging on loud instruments, camping out in old halls and churches,” said Bobbie-Jo Thompson on the event’s Facebook page.

The 60th anniversary of the Vernon Winter Carnival will continue to promote Vernon as a winter destination with 10 days of festivities. The Vernon Winter Carnival Society coordinates and promotes about 100 events that take place in February each year, making it one of the largest events of its kind in Canada.

The parade is just one on a list of classic events that can be seen from Feb. 7-16, including the BC Championship Snow Sculpture and the Jopohouse Luncheon.

For more information on Vernon Winter Carnival events, sponsorship or volunteering, visit vernonwintercarnival.com.

