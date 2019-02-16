Callan Rd. to have intermittent closures on Feb. 16

The closures could delay traffic up to 20 minutes, no exact times for the closures were listed

The Callan Road detour around Highway 97 will experience intermittent closures on Feb. 16 that could delay traffic up to 20 minutes. Black Press file photo

Drivers using the Callan Road detour can expect delays during daylight hours on Feb. 16 of up to 20 minutes.

According to a release from Drive BC, the route will have intermittent closures but no exact times were listed. It is currently open to all traffic but wide loads in excess of 3.8m are restricted to travel at this location between midnight and 5 a.m.

Related: Blasting continues on Hwy. 97 rockslide closure in the Okanagan

Drive BC will be providing another update in relation to the Highway 97 closure and Callan Rd. detour on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<