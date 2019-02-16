Callan Rd. to have intermittent closures on Feb. 16

Drivers using the Callan Road detour can expect delays during daylight hours on Feb. 16 of up to 20 minutes.
According to a release from Drive BC, the route will have intermittent closures but no exact times were listed. It is currently open to all traffic but wide loads in excess of 3.8m are restricted to travel at this location between midnight and 5 a.m.
Drive BC will be providing another update in relation to the Highway 97 closure and Callan Rd. detour on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.
