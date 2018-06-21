Call out for graphic design work

The CVCC is seeking original poster and logo designs for its Gran Fondo event planned for September.

The Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking original poster and logo designs for its Gran Fondo event planned for September 2019. “Gran Fondo” is Italian for “the big ride,” and the Chamber is looking to promote Creston, along with the Okanagan and Cranbrook, as one of the premiere Gran Fondo events in western Canada. The Creston Gran Fondo ride routes will take in Canyon-Lister, Arrow mountain and the lake road as far as just south of Gray Creek.

Two primary design components are required — a poster and a logo — and possibly they could be integrated into one comprehensive design approach:

Poster image — with the following elements:

Foreground: fields/farms/valley

Midground: rolling hills and lake

Background: mountains

Also, likely midground: an Osprey in flight, likely over the lake; a key element is a road that winds its way from foreground imagery to running alongside the lake in the midground. The road must be prominent, as this after all is a road biking event. One or more riders on bicycles need also to be included — likely as part of the road imagery (and possibly also in the logo text, see note on this further below)

The desired general design approach is simple lines and solid colours (more summery than fall) so that it can be readily rendered into T-shirts, website and, again, possibly as part of the final logo design itself.

Logo type — designers should play with two strings of text in the logo (whether stand-alone or as also incorporating the poster image):

String A

Creston Valley/Kootenay Lake

GRAN FONDO

September 2019

String B

Kootenay Lake

GRAN FONDO

Creston, BC • September 2019

In string B, both of ‘Kootenay Lake’ and ‘Creston, BC • September 2019’ need to be strong elements, graphically for the ‘Kootenay Lake’ (see next point) and through use of bold, heavy and/or black variants of the san serif font chosen).

There is also the opportunity graphically, and designers should strive in some variants they produce, to incorporate a bicycle image into the two ‘o’s in ‘Kootenay’ (the bike’s wheels).

This is a design competition with the winner eligible for an award to be determined by the Gran Fondo planning committee, the winner will receive $200 plus full recognition and acknowledgment in digital and printed media.

For further information, contact the Gran Fondo Planning Committee Chair Mark Wolfe at 250-254-5770 or westword@telus.net, or Joanna Wilson at joannaw@telus.net. Digital design submissions can be forwarded by email but hard copy concepts/designs also much appreciated.

Deadline for submissions is July 15.

Submitted by Vern Gorham | Manager of the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce