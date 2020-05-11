Call of ‘huge’ bear in Trail Gulch

Note: This photo is not the bear reported to be foraging in the Gulch. (Unsplash photo)

Police are reminding locals to manage household refuse so wildlife isn’t drawn into urban neighbourhoods.

This advisory follows a recent report to the Trail and Greater District detachment of a “huge” bear attempting to enter a residence located in the 200 block of Rossland Avenue.

The RCMP conducted patrols but did not locate the bear, and the Conservation Service Office was advised about the incident.

The detachment cautions the public that bears are beginning to waken from their hibernation and will be looking for food sources such as garbage in residential yards as natural food sources are not yet in abundance.

Be aware of bears and other wildlife this spring by making sure that outdoor freezers and fridges are locked to prevent access, and that all garbage is stored inside or in an approved bear-resistant trash receptacle.

Other tips include keeping barbeques grease-free and, as per City of Trail bylaw, putting garbage out only on the morning of pick up.

Any wildlife encounter is potentially dangerous. Do not chase or confront animals.

Report all wildlife encounters to the Trail RCMP non-emergency line at 250.364.2566 or the RAPP (Report All Poachers and Polluters) line at 1.877.952.7277.

newsroom@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Daily Times