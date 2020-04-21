Call-in number being provided for April 22 Quesnel school board meeting

The school district building is closed to the public due to COVID-19, but the meeting is going ahead

Because the Quesnel School District Administration Building is closed to the public due to COVID-19, a call-in number is being provided for the April 22 board of education meeting, and community members can email questions in advance of the meeting. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer file photo)

The Quesnel School District is holding its regular board meeting Wednesday, April 22 and providing a call-in number for people who wish to participate in the meeting at a distance.

The District Administration Building is closed to the public due to COVID‐19 and physical distancing requirements. To allow public participation in the board meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., a call‐in number will be provided to community members who wish to listen in. To participate and obtain the call‐in number, contact Tracy Ruether at 250‐992‐0404.

Questions or comments may be emailed to jenniferwoollends@sd28.bc.ca.

Questions must pertain to the current agenda. District staff or school trustees will reply in compliance with the school district’s policies to any questions or comments within 24 hours of the board meeting.

The agenda for the April 22 board meeting can be found online at https://bcsd28.civicweb.net/filepro/documents/53812?preview=55904. The agenda includes updates on the school district’s COVID-19 response, the Quesnel Junior School replacement project, continuity of learning, curriculum and human resources.

READ MORE: Demolition of old Quesnel Junior School buildings scheduled to start May 4

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Quesnel Cariboo Observer