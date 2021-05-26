Call for artists for Summerland unity and diversity mural

The mural would be placed on the east wall of Summerland Middle School

The site where School District 67 would like to see a mural celebrating the diversity and positivty of Summerland. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

School District 67 is putting out a call for artists to create a mural that celebrates the diversity of Summerland.

Following the vandalism of the Lekhi family home with racist graffiti in July, 2020 and the outpouring of support from the greater community, the family decided to direct the donations from the GoFundMe page they had created to go towards a mural or otther symbol for the community.

School District 67’s The Anti-Racism Working Group, made up of members of the Board of Trustees, Principals and Vice-Principals Association, Okanagan Skaha Teachers Union, Canadian Union of Public Employees and the school district’s senior management team has now issued the call for an artist to construct the mural.

READ MORE: Artwork in Summerland to show message of inclusivity

The mural will be painted on the east wall of Summerland Middle School, with a deadline for submissions on June 18, the selection of the artist on June 25 and the completion of the mural by November.

The call for artists is open to professional and amateur painters of all backgrounds, who will be required to provide the design and detailed drawings for the mural in their submission.

There will be an information session hosted by the Lekhi family and the school district on June 4. Interested artists may email summerlandmural@gmail.com for a Zoom link. A recording of the meeting will not be available but in the case of scheduling conflicts, inquiries may be made for access to supplemental material.

Questions regarding this process can be forwarded to summerlandmural@gmail.com. A link to the Call to Artists can be found at sd67.bc.ca.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Summerland Review