Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, joined the Calgary Police Service 12 years ago. He was killed during a traffic stop northeast of the city on New Year’s Eve 2020. (Calgary Police Service handout)

Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

'Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time'

  • Jan. 1, 2021 12:00 a.m.
A Calgary police officer died in the line of duty while conducting a traffic stop in the city on New Year’s Eve. Officers are continuing to search for a suspect.

On Friday morning (Jan. 1), the Calgary Police Service confirmed Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was conducting a traffic stop in northeast Calgary at 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, when the driver fled the scene and struck the officer.

Fellow officers and paramedics attempted to render aid, however the officer was pronounced dead in hospital around midnight.

“The profound grief this has brought to all members of the Calgary Police Service and their families is unmeasurable,” police said in a statement. “Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time.”

As of Friday morning, officers continued searching for the suspect. Police warned that road closures in the affected area will likely continue through the day.

Harnett had joined the Calgary police force 12 years ago.

RCMP around the country have been issuing statements of condolences.

