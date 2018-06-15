Cadets Ceremonial Review ends with new parade leader

The flag party standing at attention during inspection at the Ceremonial Review on June 9. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

The 2887 Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps’ 47th Annual Ceremonial Review saw its fill of drama on June 9, including Cadet Sergeant Allan Faulkner passing on his command and an engagement that didn’t involve guns, but rather a ring.

“It went really well,” said Captain Shawn Dulmage. “It was really well attended. The cadet’s drill was really good and we were really glad to be able to give out some of our more prestigious medals.”

The biggest medal, the Lord Strathcona Medal was given to Cadet Warrant Officer David Beck, who was then promoted to Cadet Sergeant and will be taking over from Faulkner. Beck received a few other awards as well such as most improved.

Matthew Wiebe was also promoted to Warrant Officer.

Attending the drill and reviewing the cadets’ dress was Lieutenant-Colonel (LCol) Normand Dionne commanding officer of the Rocky Mountain Rangers, MLA Donna Barnett, 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall, and RCMP Staff Sergeant Svend Nielsen.

The Rocky Mountain Rangers are the parent unit of the cadet corps, which allows the cadets to wear the uniform cap brasses and buttons. The Cadets are not actually part of the Canadian Armed Forces though.

The Cadet Corps runs concurrently with the school year and are open to children between the ages of 12 and 18. Cadets leave the Corps as soon as they turn 19. Most of the time, Dulmage said, kids join through word of mouth after friends who are having a good experience speak about it.

The program is also at no cost.

Dulmage said a cadet can join at any time and will be matched with their peers instead of starting with younger or older kids. They will learn marksmanship, survival skills, self-discipline, canoeing, trekking, navigation skills, map reading and a list of other skills that can benefit them if they decide to pursue a career in the army or in civilian life.

International exchanges with other country’s cadet programs are also offered, giving young teenagers a chance to witness and learn about new cultures.

However, the Cadet Corps is not actually a branch of the Canadian Armed Forces (the instructors are though) and according to Dulmage, only two per cent of cadets to come through the 2887 Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps actually go on to join.

“We are not a recruitment tool for the army,” he said. “We want them to learn about the Armed Forces and understand what they do but not necessarily join them.”

At the end of the event, civilian volunteer Braden Fournier surprised Lt. Tabitha Wells with a marriage proposal, which she accepted.

