Cactus Restaurants takes ownership of old Rose’s Pub

Plans for the space still remain to be seen.

The new owners of Rose’s Pub is now known, but it still remains to be seen what will become of the space.

“I can confirm that Cactus Restaurants has aquired the existing Rose’s space in Kelowna,” said Christy Murphy, vice president of communications for Cactus Restaurants. “At this time we do not have any plans to announce for this location.”

A Cactus Club is currently situated in the Yacht Club, just a minute walk away.

Rose’s closed Sept. 30, leaving 58 workers, including some seasonal staff out of a job.

Perhaps more than that, however, it marked the end of an era.

Co-owner Rose Sexsmith, choked back tears, when discussing the permanent closure of the pub.

“It is what it is. We’ve been incredibly blessed,” she said. “It’s time, I’m grateful for all these years … I’m sad because it’s like your kid is moving to another world. We’ve had an amazing run and met amazing people. I can’t say how wonderful it’s been.”

Sexsmith co-owned the pub with her brother George Hanna, since 1989, which she described as “a successful partnership.” Her children worked at the pub and her grandchildren are now old enough to sit and enjoy a drink on its deck.

