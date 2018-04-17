Cache Creek residents urged to prepare for flooding

Volunteers at the sandbagging work bee in Cache Creek on April 14. In advance of the freshet, sandbags are available to all Cache Creek residents who need them. Photo: Christopher Roden.

At a flood planning and preparedness town hall meeting in Cache Creek on April 16, geomorphologist Tim Giles of the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resources, and Rural Development was blunt in his message to people who live along Cache Creek and the Bonaparte River: the devastating floods that have happened before in the Village could likely happen again.

Two dozen residents were there to hear his message and that of Mayor John Ranta, who started the meeting by advising people that in advance of this year’s freshet they needed to “be prepared as you have never been prepared before.” Last year’s Elephant Hill wildfire burned close to 200,000 hectares of land—about one-third of the Bonaparte watershed—meaning that there could be an increased potential for flooding and debris flow because of a lack of vegetation.

“Residents need to be proactive,” he urged. “Now is the time to take action.” He mentioned the sandbagging bee that took place in Cache Creek on April 14, noting that it was “the first proactive action of any municipality in the region to help its citizens in the event of flooding and debris flow.”

Giles looked back at past flooding events in Cache Creek, explaining the causes behind them and showing the resulting damage. He paid particular attention to the area along Old Cariboo Road, noting the amount of sediment in the gullies on the west side, and advising of the risk to homes in the trailer parks on the other side of the road.

The extensive burning throughout the Bonaparte watershed has, explained Giles, reduced the capacity of the soil to absorb water, particularly if there is a sudden, intense rainfall as in 2015. Although the snowpack for the region is slightly above average, at 110 per cent of normal, Giles noted that predicted rainfall patterns in the short term do not indicate anything out of the ordinary. “If there’s not much rain, it should be okay.”

However, he warned that if there is an intense rainfall, there is a very real risk of flash floods in the smaller creeks in the area. “The bigger the rainstorm, the bigger the problem. We’re going to see that somewhere in the province.”

Giles also noted that many of the bridges over the Bonaparte River—approximately 40 between the mouth of the Bonaparte and Loon Lake Road—are cause for concern when it comes to flooding, as they are too narrow and too low. This makes them not only susceptible to flooding, but a potential cause of flooding, as water will go around rather than under the bridges.

Many of the questions and concerns raised by those in attendance centred around the removal of debris in and around area creeks and rivers, noting that federal and provincial regulations around bodies of water make it difficult, if not punitive, for residents to take steps to clear away material that could cause or aggravate flooding.

“At what point do human concerns override [the federal Department of] Fisheries?” asked one frustrated resident. Cache Creek CAO Keir Gervais said that Emergency Management BC had been contacted about debris along the creeks and river, and said that it could not be removed. However, he added that the municipality does have some emergency works powers that can be enacted to allow them to go in and remove some material.

Concerns about protection of the Sage and Sands Trailer Park were also raised. A question was asked about building a dike to protect it, and whether the Village would be able to do that. Ranta replied that it was the responsibility of property owners to protect their property. “If neighbours on Nugget Road want to build a dike we can help, but it will be at residents’ cost. I wish there was something the Village could do for you, but the only remedy is sandbags.

“We encourage you to protect your property, and then we can assist when damage hits.”

Gervais noted that a steady stream of people who could not be at the sandbagging bee on the 14th had been into the Village office on April 16 to see about picking up bags. The Village still has some sandbags left, as well as the bags, sand, and machine to fill more if necessary. Anyone whose property is at risk and would like to get sandbags can visit the office, or call (250) 457-6237.

“If you think you need sandbags, tell us now,” said Gervais. “Better sooner than later.” He also urged anyone working near the creeks or river to think safety first. “Don’t go too near the bank, and don’t work alone.”

editorial@accjournal.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter