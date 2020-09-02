Cache Creek hit hard by COVID-19

Cache Creek is seeing higher-than-usual numbers of tax deferrals this year as a result of COVID-19.

The Village of Cache Creek is seeing higher-than-usual numbers of tax deferrals this year as a result of COVID-19.

CAO Martin Dalsin said many people have taken advantage of a decision by the Canadian Revenue Agency to extend the payment due date for 2019 individual tax returns to Sept. 3o.

This meant less money in the village coffers, he said, which has affected village programs such as the Cache Creek Pool, which was closed earlier this year and is unlikely to reopen in 2020.

“The problem is our revenues, we have a lot of taxes not being paid,” Dalsin said, noting the pool operating costs are high so they have to find a balance given the lower revenues.

“Most Cache Creek jobs are service-level jobs. Restaurants are closing and hotels and motels are getting few customers. People are deferring their taxes. Some are outright in arrears; some are in delinquency.

“We hope they will pay those soon or we will have to put them up for tax sale.”

Dalsin said Cache Creek has had a rough year with COVID-19, followed by significant flooding that continued to occur on and off for a month.

“COVID-19 and then being hit with the flooding this year was way out of normal,” he said.

Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal