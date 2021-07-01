Cache Creek council asks all residents to conserve water

Notes from the Cache Creek council meeting of June 21, 2021.

Ashcroft Slough Society request

Following her presentation to council on June 7, Gloria Mertens of the Ashcroft Slough Society requested a letter of support from Cache Creek council. Coun. Wendy Coomber proposed such a letter, but the motion was defeated three votes to two, with only Coomber and Coun. Annette Pittman in favour. Coun. Sue Peters said she felt the issue was between the society and the business (Ashcroft Terminal), and it was not the place of local government to be involved.

Statement of Financial Information

The SOFI report was brought to council for discussion and approval. The report contains financial statements for 2020, council and employee remuneration, and a list of suppliers who received aggregate payments exceeding $25,000.

Pittman had several questions about the financial statements regarding recreation and fire department expenses. The questions were answered by Chief Financial Officer Cristina Martini, but it was noted that council had already had an opportunity to review the statements with the auditor. Pittman also had questions about some of the suppliers.

Bylaw enforcement officer

A joint bylaw enforcement officer has been hired for Cache Creek, Clinton, and Ashcroft. Peters noted that he has accepted the position but has been unable to find a place to rent, and that once he does he will be ready to start. She quoted Ashcroft CAO Daniela Dyck, who said the new bylaw officer “has excellent people skills and will be great at guiding residents to compliance rather than heavy-handed enforcement.”

Congratulations

Council moved to send a letter of congratulations to employee Jordan Cumming, who has received his certificate for Wastewater Treatment Operator Level 1. Mayor Santo Tatalrico said that a letter of thanks was being sent to Don Hillyard, who recently retired after 32 years of service in the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department, several of them as Safety Officer. Talarico noted that Hillyard had spent many years volunteering in the community in a variety of capacities, adding that the fire department was a huge commitment.

Water conservation

Peters referred to previous discussion about the village developing a water conservation bylaw, and said that while a preliminary bylaw has been developed, it will take some time to bring it before council. She therefore asked if, in the meantime, a letter could be sent to all residents asking them to conserve water in the interests of safety, perhaps by watering on odd or even days and restricting watering to certain times. “My concern is that we are facing drought conditions and are already seeing the impact of wildfires in our area. I think that water conservation is key, because we have to make sure we have adequate supplies for fire suppression if it’s needed.” The motion passed unanimously. before the meeting went into closed session at 6:35 p.m.

All minutes and agendas for Cache Creek council meetings can be found on the Village’s website at http://www.village.cachecreek.bc.ca/. Meetings normally take place on the first and third Mondays of each month, and begin at 6 p.m. The next regular meeting will take place on Monday, July 5.

