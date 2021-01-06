Cabins to go in at tenting sites for homeless in Duncan Friday

A total of 39 cabins are to be placed at two sites

The tents at the two remaining tent sites for the homeless in the Cowichan region are coming down and will be replaced by small wooden cabins. (File photo)

The first six wooden structures to house occupants of the temporary homeless tenting sites in the Cowichan region will be put in place on Friday, Jan. 9.

The eight-by-eight structures, called sleeping cabins, will be set up to replace the tents at the tenting site at a city-owned lot on St. Julien Street in Duncan that people have been living in for months.

On Monday, seven more of the cabins, which are insulated and have baseboard heating, will be delivered to the site, and plans are in place for another 26 of the cabins to be set up at the tenting site on Government Street known as “The Mound”, which is owned by Cowichan Tribes, soon afterwards.

John Horn, co-chair of the COVID-19 Vulnerable Population Cowichan Task Force, said a federal grant of $310,000 from the Reaching Home Program, designed to help homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, is paying for the installation and construction of the cabins, which is taking place in a warehouse in Chemainus.

“There will be a total of 39 cabins on those two sites,” Horn said.

“The occupants of the tent sites had a pretty cold and wet Christmas, and a couple of the tents collapsed under the weight of snow that we had [on Dec. 21]. All we could do was give them Christmas dinner and try our best to give them as much support as we could. We told them to hang in there because better days were coming soon [with the cabins].”

BC Housing and a number of other organizations announced last May that they would provide funding for the Cowichan Task Force to create temporary accommodations for the homeless in the Valley for 30 days during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

BC Housing has extended the funding to keep the sites running a number of times since then, with the current deadline scheduled for the end of March.

Originally, there were five tenting sites across the Cowichan Valley, but Horn said there are now only two, the ones where the cabins will be set up, currently in operation.

In the fall, with winter approaching, the task force began looking for funding to winterize the sites, and Ottawa stepped up with the funding for the cabins.

Horn said one of the 13 cabins at the St. Julien Street site will be set aside for use by outreach workers, staff from Island Health and security personnel.

“We are splitting the site at The Mound into two that will have 13 cabins each,” he said.

“One of those sites will be designated for young adults between 19 and 24 after outreach workers determined there are a high number of people in the age group in the community that have nowhere to go, while the other site will be for older individuals. Cowichan Tribes has also opened a seasonal emergency youth homeless shelter for those under the age of 19.”

Horn said two of the 26 cabins at The Mound will also be used by support staff and workers.

He said while the Cowichan Task Force has the funding in place to keep the sites running until March 31, there are still expected to be a number of months that need to be covered before the approximately 100 supportive housing units that are planned for people experiencing, or at risk of homelessness in the Cowichan Valley are in place, which is not expected until June or July.

