Bystanders follow and detain suspect after stabbing in downtown Victoria

Woman sustained non-life threatening injuries

  • Dec. 6, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Victoria Police said bystanders followed and detained a suspect after a woman was stabbed in downtown Victoria Thursday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Victoria police officers were called the the area of Princess Avenue and Douglas Street for a report of a stabbing.

Police said bystanders detained the man who fled to the 1900-block of Store Street.

The woman stabbed sustained non-life threatening injuries and was released from hospital several hours later.

Police said the man was arrested and police are recommending charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and three counts of breach of conditions.

