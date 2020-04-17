Bylaw officers find Lower Mainland’s Drive-In theatre social distance friendly

Though one moviegoer suggests people are not following the business' new COVID-19 guidelines

Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In sees dozens of people attend outdoor movies each night now that it has expanded its showtimes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

While most movie theatres in B.C. have closed to adhere to a provincial health ban limiting large gatherings, Aldergrove’s outdoor Twilight Drive-In has expanded its hours.

What once were weekend-only movie showings now includes weekdays – a part of other changes the private business has implemented to meet provincial health guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Langley Township bylaw officers recently paid the theatre a visit, confirming for the Aldergrove Star it complies with current health authority orders and social distancing guidelines.

Dozens of vehicles are able to attend the outdoor movie theatre each night.

On March 13, the theatre first committed to staying open during the outbreak, boasting films “from the privacy and comfort” of viewers’ own vehicles.

As of April 1, the outdoor theatre has limited the number of cars allowed to half – allowing more space in between vehicles.

“We are monitoring the latest developments from the experts, and following their lead,” the business posted online.

Cars visiting must park 20-feet away from other vehicles, unless both vehicles contain people who are self-isolating from the virus, together.

The drive-in has also limited the occupancy of its indoor washrooms to eight people in each. Its indoor concession, with only one till serving customers, currently has a limit of 15 people with visual floor cues for customers in line.

The company is also offering hand sanitizer and self-contained condiment packets to minimize COVID-19 spread.

Though the online response has largely been positive to the business staying open, there have been detractors.

Video footage taken Sunday by Vancouver resident Skyler Cartwright shows a group of people on the lawn in front of the 40-foot-high movie screen.

“We’re here at the Twilight Drive-In and we have mass amounts of people, friends who met up with each other, sitting with each other, and staff doing absolutely nothing about this,” Cartwright said in a video her friend Caleb posted on Twitter.

Turns out the Twilight Drive-in in #Langley which holds itself on being a haven for Social Distancing can't get it's act together. A video from my friend shows people ignoring current health restrictions and staff won't comply to fix this. @drex @_TimJames @CKNW @NEWS1130 pic.twitter.com/HsjVeNjjxm — Caleb Harder STAY HOME (@cjaharder) April 13, 2020

Cartwright told the Aldergrove Star that following her experience at the drive-in, she called the non-emergency police line to report the nearly 40 people she counted on the lawn.

Children especially were said to be mingling and not “keeping close or staying in their cars,” according to Cartwright.

Located at 260 Street and Fraser Highway (3350 260 St.), the Twilight is one of the last nostalgic movie-going experiences in the province.

