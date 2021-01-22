Bylaw officers called to Saanich park for COVID-19 protocol violations on pickleball court

Saanich pickleball players are being reminded of restrictions on courts at municipal recreation facilities that only allow singles play amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Jan. 8, Saanich bylaw enforcement officers were called to the pickleball court in Tolmie Park where someone had spotted a group playing in teams of two – in violation of the COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of racket sport players permitted on courts.

READ ALSO: Singles racket sports allowed to continue at Saanich recreation centres

Per the public health orders implemented in early December, Saanich temporarily suspended most indoor and outdoor adult sports. Racket sport courts, however, remain open for single-player bookings – meaning one player on each side of the net for both indoor and outdoor courts, said Kelsie McLeod, communications manager for Saanich.

The district is asking residents to “adhere to guidelines and orders set out by the provincial health officer,” she said.

That Friday, a bylaw officer responded to the complaint about pickleball players and went to speak to the individuals. When bylaw arrived only two players were present on the court, adhering to protocols.

READ ALSO: VicPD issues $2,300 violation ticket to host of large party in one-bedroom suite

McLeod said Saanich bylaw officers are taking proactive measures to educate park-users and are conducting patrols.

“In the event that our educational information and requests for compliance are ignored, officers contact Saanich police for support,” she said.

Anyone who spots a large group of people ignoring the public health orders should call the Saanich Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4321. If needed, police can issue tickets to those who violate the COVID-19 safety measures.

READ ALSO: Students at 100-person gathering by UVic given $230 fines

@devonscarlettLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Saanich News