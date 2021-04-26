BX Swan Lake firefighters tackle Vernon wildfire

Comes late Monday after department gave mutual aid to wildfire burning in Spallumcheen

It’s been a busy afternoon for BX Swan Lake Fire Department crews.

The volunteer fire department is on-scene Monday, April 26, of a reported grass fire that got into some neighbouring woods in the 6500 block of Dixon Dam Road. The report came in around 5:15 p.m.

BX Swan Lake provided some mutual aid assistance to the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service Monday afternoon at a wildfire behind the Tolko mill on Otter Lake Cross Road in Spallumcheen.

BX Swan Lake Fire Department on scene of a bush fire that got into some neighbouring woods in the 6500 block of Dixon Dam Road Monday, April 26. BX crews were helping with Spallumcheen wildfire Monday afternoon. — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) April 27, 2021

