BX Falls parking lot undergoes repair

Work on Tillicum Road parking lot at popular hiking spot set to begin next week

The Regional District of North Okanagan will begin construction on the BX Falls parking lot on Tillicum Road.

Work is expected to start next week.

“This parking lot has been a safety concern for quite some time now,” said Nicole Kohnert, regional engineering services manager at RDNO. “With a few upgrades we hope to enhance the overall visibility in the area and make the parking lot more safe and user friendly for residents and visitors.”

Upgrades to the area will include the removal of select trees for safety hazards and to improve sightlines at the entrance and exit of the parking lot, an upgraded slope to drain water away from the creek, added gravel to enhance the lot surface, as well as additional parking stalls. New and improved signage in the area will also be incorporated once construction is complete.

The parking lot will be closed periodically to allow for work to be completed during construction. The trail itself will still be open for public access.

For more information, please call 250.550.3700 or email us at communityservices@rdno.ca.

