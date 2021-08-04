BVCU makes donation in Houston

Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Houston branch made a donation of $1500 to Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre. The money will be used foe a traditional community moose hide workshop later this fall. (L-R) Branch manager Halley Finch and Jackie Maurer representing the Friendship Centre. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
