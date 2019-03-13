Buy Low shopping spree

Floyd Kirshan, Manager of Buy Low Foods in Houston said, "Our 60 second shopping spree is part of our Win Big Promotion, during the promotion when people shop in our store they can enter their name for the 60 second shopping spree." He went on to say, "This is our second year and and we have had hundreds of entries." This year's winner was Houston resident Mary Ann Legge. Legge was able to grab $473.83 of meat, seafood and cheese. She said, "This will make for a great camping season." The 60 second shopping spree has a maximum of $500. (Angelqiue Houlihan photo)