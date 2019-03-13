Buy Low shopping spree

Floyd Kirshan, Manager of Buy Low Foods in Houston said, "Our 60 second shopping spree is part of our Win Big Promotion, during the promotion when people shop in our store they can enter their name for the 60 second shopping spree." He went on to say, "This is our second year and and we have had hundreds of entries." This year's winner was Houston resident Mary Ann Legge. Legge was able to grab $473.83 of meat, seafood and cheese. She said, "This will make for a great camping season." The 60 second shopping spree has a maximum of $500. (Angelqiue Houlihan photo)

  • Mar. 13, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

  • Micro-cannabis cultivating facility to be built in Kimberley

    Council has approved a development permit from Rocky Mountain Farms for the 7500 sq ft facility.

  • Marathon on skis at the Loppet

    The Yeoman family from Houston won the Family Marathon Km Tracker Event at this year's Spirit of the Lakes Loppet and Family Marathon at Omineca Ski Club in Burns Lake on March 2. Thirty-seven people joined the event where participants could ski from 30 to 120 kilometres. (Rachelle van Zanten photo)

  • Local 1-2017 votes on deal with Conifer

    Members of the United Steelworkers local 1-2017 are expected to finish voting on an agreement reached with the Council on Northern Interior Forest Employment Relations (Conifer) by March 11.

  • Pro-pipeline group eyes expansion to Burns Lake

    The North Matters, a group advocating for resource development in northern British Columbia is seeking to draw new members in Burns Lake.

  • SD54’s new superintendent talks Silverthorne, opportunities

    'I decided I wanted to teach as a way to give back'

  • Houston girls at ProvincialsHouston girls at Provincials

    Four Houston Secondary School girls snowboard team made it fourth overall at the northern zones last month is Prince George. This advanced them to the BCSS Alpine Provincials hosted by Hudson Bay Mountain last week, where over 200 kids raced ski and snowboard. It was all the girls first year against the whole province Grades 8-12 and although they did not place they made a huge effort. They are stoked for next year. (L-R) Maaike Van Barneveld, Evannah Dodding, Nevada Hardy, Ada De Teves and coach Dustin Hersee. (Bottom) Maaike Ada Evannah and Nevada. (Camus Photography)

  • Houston woman of the year

    This year the Woman of the Year was awarded to Ena Groot. International Woman's Day 8 annual gathering was held last Friday at the Houston Senior Centre. A free dinner was held along international guest speakers, Maryam and Nivaal Rehman. The event was hosted by Deb Smith. (R) The evening was a fun event with a silent auction and informational booths regarding women's issues. Donations for the local food bank were gratefully accepted at the door. The event was a success and well attended. (Shiela Pepping photos)