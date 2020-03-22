Buy-Low Foods sets aside time for seniors, increases cleaning

Keremeos' Buy-Low Foods is setting aside time and making other changes to take care of their customers and community.

Keremeos’ Buy-Low Foods is setting aside time and making other changes to take care of their customers and community.

For the first hour of every day, from 9 until 10 a.m., the store will be open only for customers who need assistance or extra consideration, such as seniors and those who are living with disabilities.

The chain has also issued several letters to the public, reassuring people that they will not run out of food or essential supplies, and that the supply chain is still working.

The chain has also instituted limits on certain goods when necessary and will continue to do so when necessary.

Cleaning has been increased in frequency as well, with particular atteniton high contact areas including the carts, baskets, restrooms, and register areas.

