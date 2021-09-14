Buy a Smile Cookie and support hospital in Trail

Tim Hortons annual fundraiser — in Trail proceeds go to KBRH — runs until Sept. 19

Tim Hortons in Trail is supporting the Ambulatory Care Campaign at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) with their annual Smile Cookie Campaign.

From today until Sunday, Sept. 19, when you buy a cookie, your full $1 goes to support KBRH Health Foundation’s goal to raise $750,000 for medical equipment upgrades in the expanded ambulatory care departments, including day surgery and oncology.

Cookies can be purchased anytime this week, but if you’re looking to pick up more than a few, you can pre-order boxes of 12 by contacting the restaurant.

Read more: Smile Cookie campaign donates to KBRH

Read more: Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign

newsroom@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Daily Times