Bute Island open to public as newest CVRD regional park

The island can now be visited by residents and visitors to the Cowichan Valley

Bute Island as viewed from Transfer Beach. It is now the CVRD’s newest park. (Cole Schisler/Black Press)Bute Island is now the CVRD’s newest park, and open to the public. (file photo)

Bute Island, a 2.2-acre island in Ladysmith Harbour, is the Cowichan Valley Regional District’s newest park.

“Adding Bute Island to our roster of regional parkland ensures the stewardship of a small piece of land that holds tremendous ecological and aesthetic value, and has significant cultural importance to local First Nations community members,” said Ian Morrison, chair of the CVRD. “This is an exciting opportunity for CVRD to expand its regional parks for the benefit of residents, and further strengthen the tourism sector of the southern Gulf Islands and Ladysmith area.”

The island has been held by private owners for years, but can now be visited by residents and visitors to the Cowichan Valley. There is a day-use accessible dock capable of accommodating kayaks, canoes, and smaller vessels. Visitors can explore Bute Island’s unique nature, and enjoy panoramic views of Ladysmith. The interior of the island provides a rustic, low impact natural trail walk with access to small pocket bays along the foreshore that can be explored during low tide.

In celebration of the acquisition, the CVRD will be offering boat tours to Bute Island during the Ladysmith Maritime Society’s Sea Life Celebration event on Sunday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ladysmith Community Marina.